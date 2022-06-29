SHERMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas woman has set a new state fishing record with her catch out of a local farm pond in Sherman County.

(Photo Courtesy: Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)

Tami Sanderson has entered the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park’s (KDWP) records after catching a yellow perch in a farm pond. The perch weighed in at 1.46 pounds and was 13.66 inches in length. She caught the fish using a rod and reel with a minnow as bait on Feb. 20, 2022.

The previous state record was set in 2000 with a perch caught in Coffey County that was 1.06 pounds and 14 inches long. To see Sanderson’s catch on the KDWP’s website along with other state fishing records, click here.