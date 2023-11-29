TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced that $28.5 million in grants have been awarded to 12 entities through a high-speed internet infrastructure program.

The Lasting Infrastructure and Network Connectivity (LINC) program was developed to reduce internet costs and improve performance. Internet service providers, political subdivisions, tribal governments, cooperatives and nonprofit organizations were eligible to apply.

Thanks to matching funds from service providers, the total investment is expected to surpass $33.9 million, according to the Office of the Governor.

“LINC is another step forward in our promise to connect all Kansans, including in rural areas, to high-speed internet,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We are empowering communities with high-speed broadband infrastructure, unlocking greater economic growth, increased access to telemedicine, and expanded educational opportunities. “

The project will focus on funding:

Broadband with a minimum of 20-100 Mbps speeds.

Facilities to improve internet access and service quality.

Infrastructure to reduce costs in delivering broadband to users.

Awardee Location Award Amount Matching Amount Haviland Broadband Kiowa $2,487,809 $193,913 IdeaTek Harvey $3,880,706 $944,227 KanOkla Networks Harper $1,764,081 $868,136 KwiKom Osage $4,177,724 $737,245 Mokan Dial Miami $2,962,845 $560,000 Nex-Tech Norton $548,800 $137,200 Nex-Tech Rawlins $886,160 $316,840 Prairie Band Pottawatomi Nation Jackson $3,000,000 $571,150 Vyve Anderson $1,274,748 $205,461 WTC Wabaunsee $1,669,353 $898,882 Cunningham Communication Republic $847,774 $273,972 Connected Nation Sedgwick $5,000,000 $2,631,197

For more information visit the Linc resource by kansascommerce.gov. Additional details can be found at AffordableConnectivity.gov and InternetforAll.gov.