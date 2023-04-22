TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A program to help breed trophy walleye fish for Kansas lakes and reservoirs has completed its work collecting eggs from fish at Kirwin Reservoir in Phillips County.

Teams from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, students, and volunteers spent eight days catching and releasing over 1,000 fish. 28 million eggs were collected that are being sent to hatcheries at Pratt and Milford.

The program sees around an 80% hatch rate. The KDWP says natural reproduction for walleye can vary for a variety of reasons, and the breeding program helps ensure stable walleye populations across the state.