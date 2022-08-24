KANSAS (KSNW) – Whether they were taking fewer classes, switching to online, or canceling college plans altogether, many college students changed their educational plans over the coronavirus pandemic.
According to QuoteWizard, nearly 30% of potential students decided to not even go to college because of COVID-19, and nearly 50% of students in Montana, Tennesse, and eight other states.
In Kansas, 28% of students canceled college classes, 24% began taking online classes, 28% decided to take fewer classes, and 15% changed schools.
QuoteWizard found that one reason why so many students changed their college plans was due to a lack of health insurance. Nationwide, over 4.2 million people between the ages of 19-25 do not have health insurance. In 2020, there were 3.9 million.
How COVID-19 Changed College Plans
|State
|% who canceled college plans
|% taking classes online/different format
|% taking fewer classes
|% who changed schools
|Alabama
|24%
|26%
|13%
|14%
|Alaska
|44%
|13%
|22%
|11%
|Arizona
|30%
|36%
|15%
|5%
|Arkansas
|32%
|13%
|16%
|2%
|California
|17%
|68%
|27%
|13%
|Colorado
|35%
|23%
|22%
|19%
|Connecticut
|35%
|22%
|6%
|2%
|Delaware
|47%
|17%
|24%
|4%
|Florida
|31%
|31%
|24%
|4%
|Georgia
|32%
|41%
|20%
|17%
|Hawaii
|39%
|33%
|12%
|10%
|Idaho
|22%
|42%
|28%
|10%
|Illinois
|32%
|33%
|34%
|8%
|Indiana
|32%
|30%
|23%
|2%
|Iowa
|34%
|13%
|31%
|15%
|Kansas
|28%
|24%
|28%
|15%
|Kentucky
|26%
|48%
|13%
|4%
|Louisiana
|25%
|19%
|11%
|0%
|Maine
|30%
|67%
|23%
|1%
|Maryland
|24%
|26%
|26%
|2%
|Massachusetts
|36%
|24%
|22%
|5%
|Michigan
|28%
|53%
|18%
|8%
|Minnesota
|23%
|42%
|22%
|9%
|Mississippi
|35%
|17%
|32%
|11%
|Missouri
|27%
|36%
|18%
|4%
|Montana
|53%
|23%
|8%
|13%
|Nebraska
|32%
|20%
|22%
|4%
|Nevada
|44%
|50%
|14%
|7%
|New Hampshire
|29%
|17%
|20%
|7%
|New Jersey
|36%
|20%
|17%
|5%
|New Mexico
|41%
|28%
|17%
|3%
|New York
|31%
|29%
|22%
|18%
|North Carolina
|44%
|30%
|20%
|8%
|North Dakota
|40%
|27%
|31%
|13%
|Ohio
|34%
|23%
|6%
|7%
|Oklahoma
|34%
|15%
|20%
|5%
|Oregon
|24%
|42%
|21%
|6%
|Pennsylvania
|28%
|26%
|34%
|17%
|Rhode Island
|30%
|61%
|21%
|2%
|South Carolina
|44%
|27%
|8%
|1%
|South Dakota
|25%
|14%
|28%
|19%
|Tennessee
|49%
|26%
|18%
|9%
|Texas
|28%
|43%
|14%
|9%
|Utah
|31%
|45%
|32%
|14%
|Vermont
|16%
|25%
|51%
|11%
|Virginia
|39%
|32%
|19%
|10%
|Washington
|25%
|41%
|25%
|12%
|West Virginia
|38%
|18%
|26%
|14%
|Wisconsin
|19%
|28%
|16%
|2%
|Wyoming
|41%
|22%
|27%
|11%
|United States
|29%
|36%
|22%
|9%
QuoteWizard has also provided additional information and tips on how students can get and maintain health insurance, car insurance, and home/renters insurance. Click here to read more.