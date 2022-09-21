Cody Torbol, 29, died while in the custody at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. (Courtesy: KDOC)

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — A 29-year-old inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility has died.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says Cody James Torbol died Tuesday evening. Officials say staff found him unresponsive inside of his cell and began life-saving measures that continued after EMS arrived.

However, Torbol was pronounced dead by medical staff. An independent autopsy will be performed to determine Torbol’s cause of death, which is standard procedure for any inmate who dies in custody. It will also be investigated by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Torbol still had around nine years left to serve on a 17-year sentence after he was convicted in 2017 in Riley County of aggravated criminal sodomy of a child under the age of 14.