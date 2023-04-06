WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A small earthquake has been recorded in Ottawa County, about 17 miles north of Salina.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.2 magnitude quake happened at 4:33 a.m. It was centered in a field northeast of Granite and North 180th Road, about four miles north of Bennington. It had a depth of around 5 kilometers or just over three miles.

According to data from the USGS, weak-to-light shaking could be felt in portions of Ottawa, Dickinson, and Saline counties, including the communities of Bennington, Minneapolis, Solomon, New Cambria, and portions of northeast Salina.

The earthquake was not strong enough to cause any damage, according to the USGS.