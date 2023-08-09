WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Cowley County hospitalized three people, one of which was life-flighted to Wichita.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 9:12 a.m. A Ford F-150 was being driven by an 18-year-old Manhattan, Kansas, man driving north through the intersection of 32nd Road and 151st Road.

The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 38-year-old Atlanta, Kansas, woman.

The pickup rolled, went into a bean field and landed upright. The Cruze traveled through a ditch and struck a road marker sign.

Both drivers involved, as well as a 41-year-old male passenger in the Cruze, were sent to a Wichita hospital. The Atlanta woman was taken by helicopter.

The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the crash.