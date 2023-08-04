A crash involving two semis happened southwest of Dodge City on Aug. 3, 2023. (Courtesy: Ford County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people were injured, one seriously, when two semis collided southwest of Dodge City Thursday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the collision happened around 6:30 p.m. at the U.S. Highway 56 and Highway 400 bypass southwest of Dodge City.

The KHP says the Peterbilt semi failed to yield the right-of-way and made a left turn in front of a Kenworth semi. Both collided.

The driver of the Peterbilt semi, a 33-year-old Kendall, Kansas man, was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Kenworth semi, from Alabama and Georgia, were taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital in Dodge City with minor injuries.

Both lanes of travel were blocked due to the crash. They have since reopened.