DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people from Junction City, Kansas, were killed in a car crash on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 3:30 p.m., 54-year-old Joel Hynes was driving a 2006 Dodge Dakota southbound on Kansas Highway 15. With him were 64-year-old Mary Hynes and 78-year-old John Hynes.

At 1500 Avenue, the KHP reports Joel made a U-turn. That is when a 2003 Kenworth, also headed southbound on K-15, hit the Hynes’. As a result, their car entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The Kenworth entered the east ditch and came to rest in a field.

Joel, Mary and John were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Kenworth received minor injuries.

K-15 was temporarily closed off while officials worked the area.