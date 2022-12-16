TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four largest Kansas counties (Wyandotte, Sedgwick, Johnson and Shawnee) along with statistics for the other 101 counties. The four largest counties are chosen based on the amount of their employed individuals.

All four of the largest Kansas counties displayed average weekly wage gains from the second quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2022, according to the BLS. Sedgwick, Shawnee and Wyandotte counties all experienced wage gains above the national average of 4.3%. Sedgwick saw the highest wage gains, while Johnson saw the lowest among the four largest counties:

Sedgwick – 6.4%

Shawnee – 5.6%

Wyandotte – 4.8%

Johnson – 1.6%

While wage growth was seen in the four largest counties, they still remain below the national average for weekly wages, according to the BLS. The national average sits at $1,294, while the Kansas average is $1,039. Johnson County came closest to meeting the national average with average weekly wages of $1,276, ranking it as 101st among the 355 largest counties nationwide.

Johnson – $1,276

Wyandotte – $1,123

Sedgwick – $1,032

Shawnee – $1,019

The state of Kansas fell on the national rankings recorded by the BLS from 38 to 44 in terms of average weekly wages. To read the full BLS report for the second quarter of 2022, click here.