LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Labette County claimed the lives of three Edna residents after their pickup hit a cow late Friday night.

It happened 6 miles east of U.S. 169 on U.S. 166 just before midnight.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Jimmy Bond, 81, was driving east on U.S. 166 when he hit a cow in a Dodge Ram pickup, causing a vehicle failure. As a result, the vehicle veered into the oncoming lane.

The driver of the semi tried to avoid Bond but was unable, and the vehicles crashed head-on.

Bond, as well as the other two occupants of the vehicle, Colton Bond, 21, and Barbara Bond, 79, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver received minor injuries.