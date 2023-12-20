ST. JOHN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has ended a stream advisory for Rattlesnake Creek in Stafford County.

The stream advisory that was issued on Sept. 13 was for the portion of the creek from 80th Avenue to the Little Salt Marsh inside the Quivera National Wildlife Refuge. It is a distance of roughly 10 miles.

The advisory was issued because water and crude oil from oil and gas production got into the creek. The KDHE said that could lead to elevated levels of contamination, like chlorides in the creek, which can pose serious health risks to humans and animals that come into contact with contaminated water.

But on Wednesday, the KDHE said testing of water samples shows bacteria and contaminant levels are within normal range.

The KDHE says the stream is safe for secondary contact, such as wading and livestock use.