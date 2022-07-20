The Kansas Highway Patrol investigates a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County on July 20, 2022. (Courtesy KHP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people have serious injuries after two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 81 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. and about 30 miles north of Salina.

The KHP said a car was heading west on Sunset Road and failed to yield to a Suburban headed north on U.S. 81. The Suburban hit the car.

Two women from Miltonvale were in the car, and a man from Newton was in the Suburban. The KHP identifies them as 56-year-old Nancy Gisi, 30-year-old Jennifer Gavin, and 35-year-old Curtis Bethea II. They were all wearing seat belts.

EMS took the three patients to Salina Regional Health Center.