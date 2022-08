BOGUE, Kan. (KSNW) — Three small earthquakes were reported Tuesday morning in northwest Kansas.

The first earthquake hit around 4:53 a.m. and measured around 2.7 in magnitude. The second tremor happened about 3 minutes later and measured 2.6. The smallest, a 2.1, struck about a minute before 5 a.m.

All of the earthquakes happened west of the city of Bogue near the Rooks County line.

No damage or injuries were reported.