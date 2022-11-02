OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The formal submission for plans to build a $300 million family resort and entertainment district at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks was submitted to Osage Beach this week.

Artist rendering of a new $300 million family resort and entertainment district planned for Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks. (Courtesy: SkyView Partners)

Saint Louis-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development announced the submission of plans. The development will be called Oasis at Lakeport.

In 2021, the Lakeport property (Highway 54 and Jeffries Road, adjacent to the Grand Glaize Bridge) was acquired by Big Thunder Marine. Plans include the development of a family-friendly tourist destination, with construction slated to break ground in 2023 and open in the summer of 2024.

“Oasis at Lakeport will be an offering unlike any other in the region. We are excited about the opportunity to form a partnership with the Osage Beach community to build a new entertainment district for generations to enjoy. We look forward to elevating the family-friendly offerings at this proven tourist destination,” said Todd Schneider, co-managing partner of SkyView Partners.

Construction plans include the creation of a year-round entertainment destination offering 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions along with hotels, restaurants, an amphitheater, a marina, and a boardwalk. Amusement offerings will include roller coasters, thrill and family rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel.

Fred Ross, the owner of Big Thunder Marine and the Lakeport property, said he saw the immense potential in the location since he first embarked upon the four-year endeavor of its acquisition.

“Our pursuit of this property was propelled by an unwavering vision of its eventual development into an iconic family-focused entertainment epicenter and a tremendous asset to the Lake of the Ozarks. I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with SkyView and Tegethoff to execute upon this vision and witness its manifestation into what will soon contribute endless memories to visiting families and immense commerce to the Ozark community,” said Ross.

“Oasis at Lakeport will generate over 500 jobs and bring 500,000 visitors to Missouri, further enhancing tourism, one of Missouri’s leading industries. I welcome this project for its future impact on mid-Missouri’s economy as well as its commitment to bring a centrally located, state-of-the-art entertainment district to the Osage Beach community,” said Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe.

To find more information and future updates on Oasis at Lakeport, click here.