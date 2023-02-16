GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Staff at Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City are mourning the loss of a boa constrictor.

Thirty-three-year-old “Big Mama” died Wednesday after she was found unresponsive by staff. The zoo is waiting on test results to determine her cause of death.

“Big Mama” had been with the zoo since 1989. In the wild, boa constrictors live for around 20 years, but in captivity typically 20 to 30 years.

The 70-inch snake was the second-oldest resident of Lee Richardson Zoo and the second longest. She often joined staff and volunteers, meeting zoo guests during education center and distance learning programs, Zoomobile visits, camps, and other events.