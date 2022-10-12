TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thirty-four Kansas cities will receive a total of $28.65 million to make improvements to state highways in their communities.

The grants come from the Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP).

KDOT was able to increase CCLIP funding by more than $10 million over previous years thanks to federal funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation.

The funds will be used to resurface or preserve road surfaces, add turn lanes, and make general and safety improvements to state highways within the city limits of each community. Below is a complete list of communities that will receive the grants.

CategoryCityHighwayCCLIP Funds
 Northeast Kansas  
Surface PreservationAtchisonUS-59$400,000
Surface PreservationBonner SpringsK-32$400,000
Surface PreservationEmporiaUS-50$400,000
Surface PreservationKansas CityUS-169$400,000
Surface PreservationLawrenceUS-59$400,000
Pavement RestorationMarysvilleUS-77$1,250,000
 North Central Kansas  
Surface PreservationClay CenterK-15$400,000
Surface PreservationConcordiaK-9$400,000
Pavement RestorationHeringtonUS-56B$1,250,000
Pavement RestorationMoundridgeK-260$800,000
Pavement RestorationWhite CityK-4$1,250,000
 Northwest Kansas  
Surface PreservationColbyK-25$400,000
Pavement RestorationSmith CenterK-204$1,300,000
Pavement RestorationSmith CenterK-204$1,300,000
Pavement RestorationStocktonUS-24$1,100,000
 Southeast Kansas  
Pavement RestorationBaxter SpringsUS-69A$1,000,000
Geometric ImprovementFort ScottUS-54$1,500,000
Surface PreservationIndependenceUS-160$400,000
Surface PreservationIndependenceUS-160$400,000
Geometric ImprovementMadisonK-58$1,500,000
Pavement RestorationParsonsUS-59$1,250,000
 South Central Kansas  
Pavement RestorationAnthonyK-44$900,000
Surface PreservationEl DoradoUS-77$400,000
Surface PreservationGreat BendUS-281/US-56$400,000
Pavement RestorationHoisingtonK-4$1,250,000
Pavement RestorationKingmanUS-54$1,250,000
Surface PreservationLarnedUS-56$400,000
Pavement RestorationPrattUS-281$750,000
Pavement RestorationWellingtonUS-81$1,250,000
Surface PreservationWinfieldUS-160$400,000
 Southwest Kansas  
Surface PreservationDodge CityUS-50$400,000
Pavement RestorationLakinK-25$1,250,000
Pavement RestorationNess CityK-96$1,000,000
Geometric ImprovementUlyssesUS-160$1,500,000
    
  TOTAL:$28,650,000

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.