DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden has provided funding for 35 bridge projects across the state.

Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed were in Dodge City Thursday morning to formally announce the projects that are receiving a combined $42.3 million in funding.

The bridges include ones part of the state highway system, as well as those locally maintained by cities and counties that are in need of major repairs or replacements. The funding will support KDOT’s Off-System Bridge program and the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program.

“A stronger transportation system and safer bridges keep our communities and economy moving,” says Governor Laura Kelly. “There are more than 19,000 bridges on local road systems across Kansas, all of which are essential to getting people and goods where they need to go. Yet almost 5,000 of those bridges simply cannot meet our state’s needs in a modern world, which is why these investments are critical for making our state a better place to live and work.”

Dodge City is just one city benefiting from the programs. $7 million has been granted to the effort to build a new northbound bridge on 14th Avenue over the Arkansas River. The city is providing $2 million in matching funds for the project.

“We welcome opportunities to partner with Kansas cities and counties to replace or rehabilitate deteriorating bridges,” says Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed. “The needs are high, and these programs allow KDOT to assist communities move projects forward that support the transportation needs of Kansans.”

To see a map of planned bridge project locations, click here.