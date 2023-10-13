SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The third largest seed brand has broken ground on a new distribution and research facility in Salina.

Indiana-based Beck’s is also the largest family-owned retail seed company. Company officials were joined by state leaders and other stakeholders for the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.

The 140-acre site will be home to a 96,000-square-foot distribution building and 100 acres of farmland that will be used for research studies and for helping to educate local farmers about their products and highlight different crop management practices.

Rendering of a planned seed distribution and research facility in Salina (courtesy Beck’s Hybrids)

“We are excited to break ground and establish roots in Kansas,” says CEO Sonny Beck in a news release. “This investment is a reflection of our commitment to farmers in the West, allowing us to serve them faster and more efficiently with the high-quality products and support they need to succeed.”

“Kansas has targeted the food and agriculture sector as key to growing the state economy,” says Kansas Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary Nadira Hazim-Patrick. “Beck’s is a perfect example of the kind of company we were hoping to attract. Their impact will be felt not only in Salina but across the state.”

Beck’s seed products include high-yielding corn, soybeans, milo/grain sorghum, wheat, alfalfa, corn silage, and Great Harvest Organics. The company plans to hire locally for several positions.

Construction of the facility located off of Interstate 70 is expected to be completed in 2024.