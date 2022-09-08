ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Ellis residents Thursday voted in favor of a $4.5 million bond to improve district facilities.

The issue passed with a vote of 440-98. Ellis Junior/Senior High School and Washington Grade School will get improvements through the bond.

2022 School Improvement Bond Election for USD 388 Ellis schools (Courtesy: USD 388 website)

The junior and senior high facility improvements include a new secure entry, renovated science labs, new exterior doors and a partial roof replacement.

The grade school improvements include a total replacement of the HVAC system, partial roof replacement and interior and electrical service upgrades. The grade school has window air conditioning units and a boiler that has surpassed its life expectancy.

The district says the bond will not fund any athletic facility improvements.

