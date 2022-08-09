MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Insurance Commissioner has released damage estimates for the EF-2 tornado that hit parts of Northeast Kansas, including Manhattan, in June.

According to Mandy Roe, chief of staff with the KIC, over 1,000 reported claims have been received in the weeks following the tornado that caused damage in Marysville and Manhattan, including the Kansas State University Campus on June 11. In total, these damage claims come to $4.9 million. Roe said that this number is an estimate and may fluctuate as they receive more claims as time goes forward.

Initially, Riley County Emergency Management reported that straight-line winds clocked at 100 miles per hour were responsible for the damage and not a tornado. The Riley County Appraiser’s Office and Manhattan Fire Department Risk Reduction Division also said in a preliminary estimate that $9.47 million of property damage was caused in the county.

So far, for 2022, the KIC has received 19,256 storm claims totaling $105,363,532. This is calculated from damage claims associated with windstorm, tornado and hail damage or other weather-related claim losses for insured real and personal property in Kansas.

It was confirmed by the National Weather Service of Topeka on June 16 that a small EF-2 tornado was responsible for the damage on June 11. Many people in Northeast Kansas were able to capture the storms and tornadic activity on camera, which can be seen here. Cleanup in the aftermath of the tornado lasted for weeks in Manhattan as residents removed debris in stages.