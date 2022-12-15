WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – As of Thursday, crews have found four dead animals and 71 fish in clean-up efforts after the Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Washington County.

Biologists with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) assess all impacted wildlife in these situations, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The agency reports it has received several requests about the oil spill. It says the material was diluted bitumen, which is a heavy crude oil.

On-Scene Coordinators remain on-scene of the oil spill as of Thursday morning, according to the EPA. Crews are preparing for temperatures to drop in the coming days and how this may affect their efforts. So far, they have recovered 233,814 gallons of the oil-water mixture from Mill Creek, 5,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil and nine cubic yards of oily solids.

This news comes just one day after TC Energy restarted sections of the Keystone Pipeline unaffiliated with this oil spill.