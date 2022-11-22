KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway in Kingfisher County after four people were found dead and another hurt following a violent attack at a marijuana grow farm.

“Last night, the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to this location on a hostage situation. When they arrived at the situation, it turned deadly,” said Capt. Stan Florence, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The OSBI said on Sunday night, Kingfisher County deputies responded to the grow, just north of Lacey.

They found four people, men and women, dead on the 10-acre farm.

“Can you tell us if this was an international grow operation?” asked NBC affiliate KFOR. “It appears to be,” replied Capt. Florence.

While Jack Quirk, a journalist with the local paper, All About Hennessey, was on the scene. He helped firefighters set up a landing pad so the fifth victim could be flown to an Oklahoma City hospital.

“Life EMS brought out a gentleman that had been shot twice, loaded him on the medical helicopter and flew him to a medical center,” said Quirk. “While we were at the landing zone, which is about a half a mile from here, they held the fire department back while the sheriff’s department was investigating.”

All night and morning, investigators had eyes from the skies and on the ground.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents used drones while Oklahoma Highway Patrol searched from a helicopter. Armed agents went from building to building to search for suspects.

They didn’t have any luck. However, investigators say they do have a suspect in mind.

“Don’t know if they’re related, don’t know if they were coworkers, but, certainly these individuals or we believe all familiar with each other,” replied Capt. Florence.

Officials have not released the suspect’s name or any other information about them.

The OSBI said they have found a grow license, but it’s up to the OBN to determine if it is current.