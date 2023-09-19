WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Department of Education today recognized 353 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, including four schools in Kansas.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments. The award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for – and attaining – exemplary achievement.

The Kansas schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,700 schools. Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.