LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence, Kansas Police Department arrested a 48-year-old man after a shots fired incident that occurred late Friday night.

Investigators said an incident in the 1900 block of Heatherwood Drive occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Friday. A man told officers that a known subject had tried to shoot him. The victim wasn’t struck by gunfire but told police he returned shots with his own gun.

Police were able to determine the suspect was likely inside a house on the same block, and officers established a perimeter around the house just before 11:00 p.m. According to investigators, Lawrence Police Department Tactical Team responded to the location with an armored vehicle and used loudspeakers to try to hail the suspect out of the house.

After several hours elapsed with no response from anyone inside the house, officers entered the house and arrested the suspect, a 48-year-old man from Lawrence, just after 4:00 a.m.

The suspect was not struck by the victim’s gunfire. The victim is a 29-year-old man from Lawrence. The case will be forwarded to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for charging.