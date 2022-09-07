GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has arrested seven people, two adults and five teenagers, in connection to a burglary in rural Geary County.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office says on Sept. 5, around 11:33 a.m., deputies responded to 1729 N. Monroe St. to a report of a burglary with damage to property.

An investigation found that the day before, several suspects entered the locked business. Once inside, the suspects damaged and stole property.

Law enforcement arrested two Junction City residents, Kody Duncan and Brianna Spitzer, on suspicion of Burglary, Damage to Property and Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct.

Authorities also arrested five Junction City teenagers on suspicion of Burglary and Damage to Property.

An investigation is ongoing.