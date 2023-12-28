HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A five-week-long traffic signal upgrade is set to begin on Friday in northern Hutchinson.

The City of Hutchinson Traffic Division announced on Thursday that the project aims to upgrade essential components of the traffic signal located at the intersection of 30th Avenue and Plum Street.

The first phase of maintenance is scheduled to take place from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29. During this two-hour period, the traffic signal will be turned off, but motorists and pedestrians will still be able to pass through the area as the Hutchinson Police Department will be providing traffic direction.

City crews will continue to upgrade and replace essential components of the traffic signal over the course of the next five weeks. This includes replacing outdated equipment, wiring upgrades, and detection enhancements “to optimize traffic flow and reduce downtime.”

“We understand that these improvements may cause temporary inconveniences, and we appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation during this period. The reliability and functionality of our traffic signal system are paramount, and this project will contribute significantly to achieving those goals,” said the City of Hutchinson Public Works Department in a news release.

For more information or for any questions or concerns, call the City of Hutchinson Traffic Division at 620-694-1900.