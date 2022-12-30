LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office found 50 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Thursday. It happened around 11:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 56.

The sheriff’s office said they stopped a person for a traffic infraction. During the stop, K-9 Noa was deployed and detected the odor of narcotics.

During the investigation, 47 bags were located within two separate suitcases concealing more than 50 pounds of marijuana. The driver and passenger were arrested on suspicion of speeding, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, and no drug tax stamp.