TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – State officials have announced a new statewide job fair is on the horizon in Kansas.

Patrick Lowry with the Kansas Department of Commerce (KDOC) said job seekers will have new opportunities coming up with a statewide virtual job fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21. This fair will be hosted by KANSASWORKS, which seeks to connect businesses, job candidates and educational institutions. More than 50,000 job openings are listed through KANSASWORKS.

“Our state is experiencing unprecedented levels of growth as companies are expanding, relocating and getting their start in Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Our KANSASWORKS teams are ready and able to assist jobseekers by helping them find employment opportunities in all skill and job levels.”

Lowry said the Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal will feature helpful information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in. All participants in the fair are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers may request a video interview.

Candidates interested in participating can do so with any digital device, according to Lowry. Those with a disability can request accommodations by reaching out to their nearest workforce center at 877-509-6757 before the event begins.

Lowry said all participants must register online, even if they have taken part in past virtual fairs with KANSASWORKS. The registration link can be found by clicking here.