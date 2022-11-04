MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson College announced Friday that is has received an anonymous $500 million estate commitment to its endowment.

The school says it is the largest single commitment to a small liberal arts college in the nation.

The donation is a double-match estate commitment. That means the anonymous donor will match every financial gift to McPherson College two to one up to $500 million.

The school said it simply means every dollar given to the college will be matched with two more dollars from the donor. The anonymous donor can pay over time, or the total is due in full upon their death.

The college has until June 30 to meet the $500 million target. Officials say they have already raised $130 million.

School leaders say this record donation will allow them to reimagine and reinvent the McPherson College campus while pursuing initiatives that enhance the student experience.