WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – The 50th annual Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield has officially begun.

Wednesday night, the winners from last year’s festival contests performed. This year’s performers range from Irish music to bluegrass and cowboy music.

Festival organizers tell us the secret to lasting a half-century is simple.

“If you come once to the festival, I guarantee you that you will be back. It’s just that kind of a festival, and you’ll have just that much fun,” said Larry Junker, Walnut Valley Festival media crew.

The festival runs through Sunday. For more on the festival and entertainers, click here.