LANSING, Kan. (WDAF) — The Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a 53-year-old inmate was found dead in the infirmary on Saturday.

According to the KDOC, George Dobbs was under observation inside the infirmary on November 26 and was found unresponsive. Medical staff began life-saving measures, but Dobbs was pronounced dead after emergency services arrived.

The cause of death is under investigation, but initial investigations show that it is unrelated to COVID-19.

The investigation by KDOC and the KBI is standard protocol for inmate deaths.

Dobbs was serving an 89-month sentence for heroin and meth distribution in Leavenworth County.