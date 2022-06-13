WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Six people were ejected in a crash Sunday. It happened when an SUV rolled multiple times from the I-435 southbound ramp to eastbound I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the 35-year-old driver, identified as Wilfredo Lopez Cartagena of Kansas City, was traveling too fast for the curve, lost control, and rolled. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three children, ages 2, 10, and 15, were injured and transported to Children’s Mercy and Overland Park Regional. The other four occupants, all between 20 and 30 years old, were injured. Three were transported to KU Medical Center for serious injuries. One refused treatment.

The patrol said two people inside the SUV were wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred.