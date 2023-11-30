WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says four adults and two juveniles were involved in a crash caused by a deer.

It happened around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday south of Emporia on Kansas Highway 99 near Road 135.

The KHP says a Toyota Tacoma was heading north, and a Chevy Silverado was heading south. A deer entered the road from the east, causing the Tacoma to veer into the southbound lanes. The Tacoma collided with the Silverado.

The KHP says four adults from Eureka and Lebo were taken to Newman Regional Health in Emporia for injuries ranging from serious to minor. All four were wearing seatbelts.

Two juveniles were also present in the Tacoma. KVOE reports they were also taken to the hospital.