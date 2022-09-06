ST. JOHN, Kan. (KSNW) — Six people have been injured in a Stafford County crash on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 6.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 9:40 a.m., a 47-year-old Colorado man was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra westbound on U.S. Highway 50, three miles south and two miles east of St. John when he crossed the center line and hit another car, a 2011 Dodge Charger, head-on.

The man from Colorado was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of his minor injuries.

The KHP says the driver of the Dodge, a 36-year-old man from Dodge City, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

His front passenger, a 41-year-old woman also from Dodge City, was taken in serious condition to an area hospital.

The KHP says three other passengers, a 15-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, were all taken in serious conditions to a medical center in the area.