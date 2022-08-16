WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel died Saturday, just days after the crash that killed his father, Randy L. Tinkel, 37.

Randy L. Tinkel was killed in a crash in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision. Tinkel, 37, of Wamego, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, when his 2013 Ford F250 was hit from the rear while trying to make a left turn on Highway 24 less than a mile west of Airport Road.

A 2-year-old and 7-year-old boy, Korbin Tinkel, were both passengers in Tinkel’s truck. They were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital with suspected serious injuries at the time, according to the KHP.

Tinkel was eastbound on Highway 24, waiting to make a left turn, when a 2008 Ford Edge slowed behind him. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Western Semi driven by a 44-year-old Lecompton man hit the rear of the Ford Edge. The car then impacted Tinkel’s truck and sent it onto the south side of the road, flipping the vehicle onto its top.