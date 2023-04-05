DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say an 8-year-old boy used his mother’s phone to call 911 at 7:06 Wednesday morning. During the call, he allegedly said he needed help and that there was a man at the high school with a gun.

Police officers rushed to Dodge City High School as the school was put on a brief lockdown. There was no man with a gun.

The Dodge City Police Department traced the call to a local address where they found the 8-year-old boy. Police say the boy admitted to making the call because he thought it would be funny.

Police have taken the child into custody and plan to evaluate if he is a child in need of care.