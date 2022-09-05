WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the silver alert for a Wichita man has been canceled. The 81-year-old man was found safe by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The KBI did not say where he was found, just that he is in good condition.

The Wichita Police Department had asked for the KBI to issue the silver alert because the man was missing and has early onset dementia.

Now that he has been found safe, KSN News will no longer use his name in our reports.