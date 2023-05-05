QUENEMO, Kan. (KSNT) – A man was found dead Thursday after the Osage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a grass fire near Quenemo.

At 4:25 p.m., deputies received a call of a grass fire out of control in the 3100 block of E. Kansas Highway 68. A victim, identified as 84-year-old Leo O. Williams, of Osage City, was located in the field, according to the OCSO.

Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says the grass fire was intentionally set with no malice. Wells said Williams was conducting the burn on another person’s property with their permission. The burn had been called in.