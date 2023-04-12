HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) — An 85-mile stretch of the Cimarron Valley Railroad will get about $15 million worth of improvements. The upgrades are for the rail line from Hugoton to Dodge City.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and other politicians joined CVRR officials for a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning.

“These upgrades are not just an investment in our infrastructure, but an investment in our agriculture industry – and our economy as a whole,” Kelly said in a news release. “By rehabilitating over 85 miles of an essential rail line in southwest Kansas, this project will make it easier and more efficient for local businesses to transport biodiesel and other agricultural products.”

The governor’s office said the nearly $15 million comes from private and public sources, including the federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements fund and the Kansas Department of Transportation.

“The Cimarron Valley Railroad has been committed to transporting Kansas-grown goods across the country and the world in a safe, environmentally friendly, and cost-efficient way for over two decades. These funds will help us continue to do that,” Nathan Champion, CVRR president, said.

Kansas Representative David Younger said the upgrades are essential to keep communities connected and their economies thriving.

“Investing in our rural areas will improve rail operations, our economic competitiveness, and safety in the region and statewide,” he said.

The governor’s office said the upgrades are particularly beneficial to the agriculture community because the railroad upgrades will connect Kansas to more markets.