WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A rollover crash in Wabaunsee County claimed the life of an Eskridge, Kansas, man on Tuesday.

The crash happened at 9:20 Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Charles Thomas, 90, of Eskridge, was driving a Buick LeSabre south on Keene Eskridge Road when he veered off the west side of the road.

Thomas overcorrected, traveled across both lanes of traffic and entered the east ditch, causing the vehicle to roll.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.