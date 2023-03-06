DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people from Colorado are behind bars in Dickinson County after a car chase Thursday afternoon. After the chase, deputies say they found a lot of drugs, stolen tools, and firearms.

Over the noon hour on Thursday, a Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a car for alleged traffic violations on Interstate 70. Instead, the deputy said the vehicle sped up and tried to flee.

The deputy chased the car. Investigators say the car swerved toward patrol vehicles during the pursuit. The car took the Jeep Road exit, about two miles east of Abilene, and headed south.

Deputies say the car then tried to turn onto a gravel driveway in the 2000 block of Jeep Road. It crashed into a ditch and drove into a field before finally stopping.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man driving ran from the car but was caught after a short distance. A woman in the car was injured from the crash in the ditch. She was taken to the hospital in Abilene for treatment.

The 37-year-old man is from Colorado Springs. The 29-year-old woman is from Peyton, Colorado.

The sheriff’s office says after further investigation, deputies allegedly found more than 9,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, 1.4 pounds of meth, 84 grams of heroin, 34 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, two guns, and numerous stolen tools from Colorado Springs.

The man was booked on suspicion of:

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement

Possession with intent to distribute heroin

Possession with intent to distribute opioids

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated battery

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of stolen property

Criminal damage to property

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

He was also booked on a warrant out of El Paso County, Colorado, for alleged failure to appear on drug and weapon-related charges.

After the woman was treated at the hospital, she was booked on suspicion of:

Possession with intent to distribute heroin

Possession with intent to distribute opioids

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Criminal possession of a weapon

Possession of stolen property

The sheriff is sending the cases to the county attorney’s office. KSN News does not name suspects unless charges are filed.