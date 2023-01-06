TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The winner of the $92 million Powerball jackpot hit in Kansas on November 19 has come forward to claim their prize.

The winning numbers in the Nov. 19, 2022, Powerball drawing were 7 – 28 – 62 – 63 – 64 Powerball 10. The winner has chosen to take the lump sum payment of $47,309,601.39.

The Johnson County resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said they waited until the new year to claim their prize and have been working with a financial advisor for several weeks preparing for their new wealth.

“We have taken a lot of time to make sure that the winnings will go to the right places so that it doesn’t get wasted,” the winner said. “We know exactly what we’re going to do with most of the money, which is why we’ve waited to come in to claim it.”

The winner said they plan to donate some of the winnings to some charities that they have worked with in the past, as well as set aside some for family. “I want to make sure that we allocate some to my family, for things like houses, college tuition, etc. This is a win for all of us, not just me,” the winner added.

It isn’t all investment accounts and savings for the winner, however.

“We haven’t decided where our first trip will be, but it’s being discussed. It has been a dream of mine to travel, but obviously, my options were limited. I know I want to go to Europe and Central America,” the winner said. “We’re also considering investing in a vacation home in the mountains somewhere. This is all crazy to be talking about, but it is a dream come true!”

The winning ticket was sold at Cosentino’s Price Chopper 119 at 7418 119th Street in Overland Park. For selling the winning ticket, the retailer is eligible for a selling bonus.