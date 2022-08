LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol has made an arrest after four people were found dead Thursday morning.

On Friday, a person was taken into custody after four people were found dead in a small Nebraska town the day before.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has identified the suspect and all four victims.

The NSP held a press conference at 9:30 a.m., which is available in this article.