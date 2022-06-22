WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you have ever wanted to have a say about the trains that pass through Kansas, now is your chance.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is asking for public comments on the Kansas Rail Plan draft.

The draft is almost 200 pages long. It includes interesting facts, such as:

There are more than 4,600 miles of active rail in Kansas.

Kansas is served by four Class I railroads, 13 short lines, and two switching and terminal railroads.

In 2020, Kansas’ Class I railroads moved over 5.7 million carloads, while its short line railroads moved almost 162 thousand carloads.

In Kansas, 53% of residents live within 25 miles of a passenger rail station, and 75% live within 50 miles of a station.

The report includes details about railway crashes, deaths, the condition of the tracks, towns that have traffic problems due to long trains, commodity flows, and economic data. It also looks at passenger rail service in the state currently and what the challenges are to expanding it.

Federal guidelines require KDOT to have an updated rail plan every five years and to let the public comment on it during a 30-day period. The public comment period started Thursday and will end on July 22.

Click here to get to the Kansas Statewide Rail Plan draft and the comment form.

This information is available in other formats. To obtain an alternative format, contact the KDOT Office of Public Affairs at 785-296-3585.