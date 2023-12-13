TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Voting is open to choose the next Kansas license plate, but some Kansans are still not satisfied with their options. One alternative design has caught social media attention across the state with an outpour of positive feedback.

After the outcry following the first license plate design, five new options were announced for a state-wide vote.

Ben Tegtmeier, with BT Creative in Eurdora, posted his spin on the plate design to Facebook with over 400,000 engagements in just 24 hours, acknowledging that his design was “a little late to the party” in his original Facebook post.

Ben Tegtmeier- BT Creative

The design features what he believes “makes Kansas great” with rolling hills, buffalo, sunflowers, the state motto. and more.

“It just started snowballing, and today has just been wild,” Tegtmeier said. “I’ve had people reach out from all over the state, so they’re liking it. I got a lot of messages saying if this was on there, they would have voted for this instead. I had a lot of people that I read that said I just voted for something, but I didn’t like any of them.”

The designer said he aimed to represent the whole state, from the Flint Hills to the Monument Rocks. Tegtmeier told KSNT News he designed the plate “by the books,” keeping regulations as outlined by Governor Kelly’s press release, such as seven black letters, the motto at the bottom and more.

While the design will likely not make it as the official license plate, he plans to use the design in some manner, such as a “vanity plate, t-shirt, hoodie, etc.” He adds that he is “humbled by the support from fellow Kansans.”