WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The holiday season is almost here, and this Thanksgiving, Kansas roads and airports are expected to be busy.

AAA expects more than 581,000 Kansans to travel by air or car this Thanksgiving.

Experts said to pack some patience if you’re packing your bags.

“Thanksgiving travel season tends to be the busiest travel season of the year,” said Wichita Airport Authority Air Service and Marketing Manager Valerie Wise.

Walter Craig is flying with his family to Virginia to see their youngest daughter. They are hoping to avoid long lines.

“We are going to go spend a few days there. We are going to leave Sunday morning very early,” said Craig.

His family plans to fly back on Thanksgiving, avoiding the busiest travel days at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.

Those days are Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday of Thanksgiving week.

“We should see close to 3,000 passengers on those busy days,” said Wise.

AAA predicts 525,000 Kansans will drive to their destination.

Experts recommend you get your car checked before hitting the road, especially the tires and battery with the cold weather we’ve been experiencing.

“That can really sap the starting power of your battery, especially if it is an older battery,” said AAA Kansas Spokesperson Shawn Steward.

But some are choosing to take it easy this Thanksgiving.

“Just hang out and enjoy some good food and wine,” said Krista Sadowske.

“Well, we probably intend to stay home price of gas is up a little bit,” said Steve Barksdale.

AAA said the average price of gas in Kansas is up 30 cents compared to last year.

If you are traveling, experts say to have a plan in place.