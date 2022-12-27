WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – AAA says the demand for Kansas roadside service increased during the arctic blast and the Christmas travel holiday.
AAA says crews responded to help 1,425 in 2022 compared to 673 in 2021. The top service requests were for batteries, tows, and flat tires.
Here are a few tips that will help keep your car running all winter long:
- Take your car to a mechanic and have them check the following: battery, antifreeze level, thermostat, heater, brakes, and defroster.
- Make sure your tires have adequate tread. If the treads are worn, replace them. Ideally, you should look at snow tires that have treads that provide better traction and are equipped to handle extreme winter driving conditions.
- Inspect your vehicle’s lights. Make sure the front and rear lights are working properly, especially the flashing hazard lights.
- It’s possible that your windshield wiper fluid may freeze at some point during the winter months, so instead of toughing it out until spring, exchange the fluid with one made especially for freezing or below-freezing conditions.
- Speaking of windshield wipers, it’s a good idea to purchase winter wiper blades. They’re made to cut through snow and ice instead of using regular blades all year long.
- Check the spray nozzles of your windshield-washer system. Sometimes, they get blocked by debris. You can use a needle or pin to clear blocked nozzles.
- Road salt commonly used during the winter months can damage your car’s paint. Rinsing it off every once in a while can help, but a good wash and a coat of fresh wax will go a long way in preventing corrosion — keeping your vehicle looking like new.