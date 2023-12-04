LINDSBORG, Kan. (KSNW) — AARP Magazine has selected Lindsborg, Kansas as one of 6 “Great Places to Live 2024 Edition.”

The McPherson County community of around 3,500 people was selected along with larger cities that include Boise, Idaho, Orange City, Iowa Concord, New Hampshire, Russellville, Arkansas, and Traverse City, Michigan. Lindsborg is the only community on the list with a population under 5,000.

The second smallest city on the is Traverse City with a population of around 15,000. Boise is the largest with a population of over 231,000.

Lindsborg and the other cities were chosen based on the criteria of Healthcare access, cost of living, walkability or reliable public transit, and local economy. The magazine noted the Lindsborg Community Hospital and its being a part of the larger Salina Regional Health System, as well as the senior center and its programs for older adults, the biennial “Svensk Hyliningsfest,” and new housing development, as reasons to live in the Lindsborg.

It’s not the first time the city has been singled out by AARP Magazine. In April, AARP selected Lindsborg as one of The 27 Prettiest American Small Towns.

