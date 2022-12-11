ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) shared tips on how to prevent your packages from being stolen in a Facebook post Saturday.

“Did you know package theft peaks during the holiday season,” the APD asks.

According to security.org, 49 million Americans have had at least one package stolen in the past year.

Here are the tips the APD shared to protect yourself from package thieves:

Provide specific delivery instructions requesting packages be left in a less public view upon delivery (back door, side of house, etc.)

Select a “signature required” delivery, requiring a person be present to receive packages upon delivery

Have packages delivered to your office or a P.O. box

Sign up for delivery alerts, for fastest possible retrieval of your package

Ask a trusted neighbor to retrieve your package or stay observant for you until you can retrieve it yourself

Security.org states the median value of stolen merchandise was $50 and that there was more than $2.4 billion in stolen goods over the past year.

“Stay safe this holiday season,” says the APD.